DENVER — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black trotted out of the dugout to see his starter in a tough situation.
Kyle Freeland had just thrown his 99th pitch in the seventh inning of the Rockies-Giants series finale. Black called in the infield, a usual sign that Freeland was going to be switched out for Dinelson Lamet, who was waiting patiently in the bullpen for the signal.
But Black didn't take Freeland out. Freeland assured him that he was good to go, and with one out and the bases loaded in a tied game, Black left trusting his starter.
On the very next pitch San Francisco Giants' slugger Evan Longoria hit a grand slam. Freeland folded over, mad at himself, as Black came back to the mound to take him out. That would be it for Freeland. A decision to keep him in was a turning point in the game, and while the Rockies fought back and dragged the game on for 11 innings, they still lost 9-8.
"We want to show up everyday and win no matter what our record is and where we are in the standings," Ryan McMahon said. "That's our job, that's what we want to do. I'm proud of the guys for fighting back and giving us a chance to win it."
Freeland fared fine before that pitch, giving up just two runs in his first six innings. When Black came out, Freeland told his skipper that he wanted Longoria. So they matched up, and Freeland planned out a hard-in low fastball to test out the batter's reaction. Freeland wanted to throw a ball, and he did just that. He never expected Longoria to be able to barrel it.
"I don't know how he hit that pitch," Freeland said. "All I can do is tip my cap to him for a pitch like that."
From there, the Rockies managed to battle back, with Elehuris Montero and Randal Grichuk each hitting home runs to tie the game back up. Both teams scored a pair of runs in the 10th, and the Giants shoved ahead again in the top of the 11th.
Sam Hilliard was the ghost runner for the bottom of the 11th, automatically placed at second. Wynton Bernard flew out to right field. And Hilliard tried to advance to third. He was initially called safe, but the Giants challenged. Longoria had caught him with a tag at his feet, ending the game.
"I thought Sammy did the right thing," McMahon said. "I thought that was a for-sure tag up. Tough pill to swallow, but that's the game."