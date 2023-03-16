SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Brendan Rodgers sat shoulder-to-shoulder with MLB legends during the Gold Glove ceremony in New York City in November. He flew to Baton Rouge in December to get custom-fitted for new bats. By the time January came, he was back on the field with a gold patch on his signature turquoise glove.

He finally felt like he had made it. He was no longer the shy kid who was picked in the first round of the 2015 draft. He was all grown up, and ready to be a star on and off the field for the Rockies this season.

Then February rolled around, and what should have been a routine diving play for the second baseman shattered his dreams for this season. He had surgery on March 7, a week after the injury occurred, and is expected to miss the entire season.

"It's obviously a bummer," Rodgers told The Denver Gazette at Salt River Fields. "There's not much I can control in that situation aside from attack and rehab."

At first, Rodgers thought he was going to be just fine. He felt his shoulder dislocate as he fell to the ground, but it slid back into the socket when he sat up. The immediate tests didn't reveal anything alarming, and Rodgers thought it would be just a minor injury. He woke up the next morning, though, in immense pain.

An MRI revealed severe tearing and a dooming diagnosis.

"That's when my hopes went down," he said.

This will be the third major chunk of time Rodgers has missed in his short major league career, after an injury to his other shoulder in 2020 and a hamstring strain in 2021. This time around, though, Rodgers is planning to stay with the team. He's not a rookie anymore, and he feels as though he has a lot to offer in the young clubhouse.

It was a role he was already planning to take on. Now it's even more important to him.

"It's my responsibility now," he said.

Rodgers has already taken on this part with top prospect Zac Veen. The pair have been training together for the past two offseasons, carpooling to and from workouts and even living together during spring training. Rodgers jokes that sometimes he feels like Veen is his son, but considers their relationship to be more of the big-little brother variety. They do everything together, from talking shop in the cages to discussing the pressure of being a top draft pick. Rodgers even set the youngster up with his private chef, helping Veen gain 25 pounds of muscle.

Rodgers wants to build that same type of relationship with other players too, especially 21-year-old shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. If things had gone as planned, the two would have lined up together on the diamond and Rodgers would have been able to guide him in-game. Instead, Rodgers intends to help more behind the scenes, wanting to have a hand in everything from advance scouting to defensive positioning to just offering advice.

He's still hopeful that he'll recover quickly and can sneak in a few weeks of playing time at the end of the season. If not, though, he still wants to be the guy his teammates can lean on.

"In my career I've kind of banked on being able to lead by example on the field and it's hard to do that when I can't be on the field," he said. "I'm going to try to be there for whoever needs it. It's not a role I wanted to play this way, but I'm going to do my best cheerleading this year."