Rays 6, Rockies 5 (10)

What Happened: The Rockies bullpen combined to allow three earned runs in the final two innings, including Brandon Lowe's walk-off single in the 10th, to blow another late lead. It is the third consecutive win the relievers have let slip away.

On the mound: A quick double play ended Austin Gomber's quality start to lower his season earned run average to 5.48. He worked around seven hits — two homers — to allowed three earned runs in his six innings. Jake Bird worked a pair of scoreless innings. Justin Lawrence was the latest Rockies reliever to blow a lead. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning to force extra innings. Brent Suter finalized the loss by allowing a walk-off single in the next frame.

At the plate: Elias Díaz drove in the Rockies' first three runs, one by home run, as part of a 3-for-4 day. Ezequiel Tovar had a pair of hits, including a double. Elehuris Montero and Brenton Doyle drove in Colorado's other two runs. The Rockies struck out 14 times and twice in the 10th inning with a runner on second.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Peter Lambert, 3-4) at Tampa Bay Rays (TBD) at 11:10 a.m. MT on Thursday at Tropicana Field (AT&T SportsNet).