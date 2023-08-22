Rays 12, Rockies 4

What Happened: Colorado's bullpen gave up a late lead for the second consecutive game as the Rockies opened a three-game series in Tampa. Brent Suter allowed a season-high five earned runs as part of the Rays' nine runs in the eighth inning.

On the mound: Ty Blach struggled with command, which cut his outing short at four innings. He allowed seven hits and three earned runs with a season-high three walks. Tommy Doyle and Matt Koch combined to throw three scoreless innings before Suter's control cost the Rockies, too. He allowed four hits and walked another as part of a season-high five earned runs — three came in after being inherited by Daniel Bard. The lefty had not allowed an earned run since July 29. Bard allowed four earned runs as part of the Rays' nine-run eighth inning.

At the plate: Michael Toglia hit his third home run and first since July 26 in the second inning. Nolan Jones collected a soft-hit triple, his first with the Rockies. Elias Díaz had a pair of hits and drove in a run in the sixth inning to tie the game.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Austin Gomber, 9-9) at Tampa Bay Rays (RHP Aaron Civale, 1-1) at 4:40 p.m. MT on Wednesday at Tropicana Field (AT&T SportsNet).