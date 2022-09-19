DENVER — Charlie Blackmon wasn't too keen on this whole designated hitting thing a few months ago.

With the National League implementing it this season, Blackmon, near the end of his career and slowing down, was an obvious candidate to fill that role. But he felt that being taken out of the field would make him only half a player. Blackmon, a man of routines, was worried he wouldn't be able to perform as well.

That hasn't been the case.

Blackmon had three hits on Monday with an RBI, from the designated hitter spot as the Rockies opened a four-game series against the Giants. He's averaging .263 on the season now, on par with where his performance was a year ago. He also has 16 home runs, his most since his All-Star campaign in 2019. And he's done it all while splitting his time between DH and right field.

It's easier on his aging body, and he said he's noticed that his body feels better the day after only hitting.

"I don't like it a whole lot, but I'm comfortable doing it now," Blackmon said earlier this season. "I do recognize it as necessary."

Those home run numbers being up are no coincidence though: he specifically practiced hitting home runs in the offseason. He used to spend most of his time hitting balls into the opposite gap, but last winter he spent just as much hitting in the pull gap as the opposite gap. He knows exactly what pitch he's looking for, and isn't afraid to let bad ones pass by him.

"I just felt like, I wanted to hit balls harder. I felt like I was missing pitches that I should have been pulling for extra bases. ... If I hit a home run it's probably going to be the pull side. I don't need to take a pitch on the inner half that I should be pulling for extra bases and force it to go the other way."

Toglia gets first triples

Michael Toglia got another first out of the way on Monday.

He hit his first career triple in the second inning, sending one run home. He did the same thing again in the third.

Toglia finished his night with three hits and a walk.

Another step for Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant is one step closer to a possible return. He took batting practice on the field for the first time on Monday, an important milestone in his recovery from plantar fasciitis. He also ran and played catch.

Brendan Rodgers, who injured his hamstring on Sunday, will get an MRI. It's not as bad as the hamstring strain that held him out for the first two months of the 2021 season, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.