SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two of the Rockies' most reliable players are dealing with back problems that will sideline them at least through the weekend.

Charlie Blackmon left the game on March 10 after the top of the first with mid-back stiffness. It was originally only expected to keep him out for a few days, but the soreness has lingered and he'll be out longer than anticipated.

CJ Cron was a late scratch on Thursday after experiencing back spasms right before the Rockies' game against the Padres. He will also be out for at least the few days.

There's no timeline for Blackmon or Cron yet, but at this point Opening Day is not in jeopardy.