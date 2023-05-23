A Charlie Blackmon double sparked a rally and made history at Coors Field.

Blackmon ripped a fifth-inning pitch into deep center on Tuesday night for double No. 298; passing Larry Walker for the second-highest career total of any Rockies player. It also scored the go-ahead run in a 5-4 Colorado victory.

Blackmon, 36, is no longer the same player who won the 2017 MLB batting title. But his clutch hitting is still valuable for a Colorado team on a two-game winning streak to begin a seven-game homestand.

“He's a great Rockie, no doubt about it,” manager Bud Black said of Blackmon. "I've been lucky to watch him for seven seasons. He never ceases to amaze me with the professionalism that he exhibits each and every day. He never takes a day off. I admire him."

Blackmon won’t have an opportunity to lead the franchise in doubles. That honor belongs to Rockies legend Todd Helton with a staggering 592 during his career.

Perez impressive

The kid can throw.

Marlins’ Eury Perez became the youngest pitcher to start a game in Coors Field history — 20 years and 38 days — on Tuesday night against the Rockies. Perez showcased why he’s currently the No. 1 right-handed MLB pitching prospect.

Perez is an intimidating mound presence listed at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds. The Dominican Republic native, over 4⅓ innings pitched, allowed four hits (three earned) on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Rockies 5, Marlins 4

What happened: The Rockies erased a first-inning deficit for a comeback victory. They’ve now won back-to-back games versus Miami to begin a long homestand at Coors Field.

On the mound: Southpaw Austin Gomber was uneven in his 10th start of the season. He allowed a solo home run in the first inning to Jorge Soler before settling into the game. Then Gomber slipped in the sixth, giving up a two-run homer to Garrett Cooper, that preceded his exit. Gomber pitched 5⅔ innings. He gave up three earned runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts. The bullpen combination of Jake Bird and Brent Suter was stellar with no damage. Pierce Johnson gave up one run in the ninth but recorded the save.

At the plate: The Rockies tied it up, 1-1 in the fourth, on a sequence that began with a Miami fielding error. Harold Castro capitalized with a single that scored Randal Grichuk. Colorado surged ahead with a four-run fifth; courtesy of a Charlie Blackmon RBI double, Grichuk RBI single and a Ryan McMahon groundout fielder’s choice that added a run.

What’s next: Miami Marlins (RHP Sandy Alcantara, 1-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (RHP Karl Kauffmann 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (AT&T SportsNet) at Coors Field.