It's been eight days since the Rockies ended their night in a celebratory high-five line.

By the way they are playing, it may be a while until they get back to that point.

The Rockies fell, again, to the Pirates Tuesday night, Pittsburgh taking advantage of a four-run fourth to win 5-3 at Coors Field. Colorado is now 5-13, its worst start through 18 games in franchise history.

The starting pitching has been bad — three of the five regular members of the rotation have an ERA over 8.00 — but that was expected from this group. Rather, it's their defense, which leads the league in errors with 14, that has been a bigger issue.

The infield has been particularly costly. Third baseman Elehuris Montero and first baseman CJ Cron each have three errors, including one from Cron Tuesday, while rookie Ezequiel Tovar has two.

This was not how the Rockies envisioned their infield this season. Brendan Rodgers was expected to line up at second, Tovar at shortstop and McMahon at third. But plans changed in spring training, when Rodgers, a Gold Glove winner a year ago, dislocated his shoulder. They made the decision to move McMahon to second, where he's played more than 200 career games, and slot Montero at third.

But Montero, even with the improvements he made last year, has proved to be a liability. He made two costly errors Monday, including one that would have led to a double play. Instead, the Pirates went on to score six runs that inning.

Montero was not in the lineup Tuesday, the Rockies instead opting to move McMahon back to third and play Alan Trejo at second. A trip to Albuquerque could be in the cards for Montero.

"We’re going to take a step back and take a look at our situation at third," manager Bud Black said.

Lambert gets another shot

Peter Lambert, who has pitched in only two major league games since 2019, was called up Tuesday. Lambert had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and suffered from more elbow complications in 2022.

The Rockies used both of their long relievers on Monday and needed a fresh arm in their bullpen, so they swapped Connor Seabold for Lambert. Lambert, who has been starting in Triple-A, is on a pitch count for the season and only throws three innings or 50 pitches.