Orioles 5, Rockies 4

What happened: Colorado nearly flipped its slide with a late comeback but fell short in its sixth consecutive loss. The Rockies scored twice in the eighth inning, but a double play killed their momentum and they were not able to overcome the Orioles' three-run sixth.

On the mound: Chris Flexen had his most dominant start by strikeouts since being brought to Colorado. He punched out a season-high seven across five innings. He allowed three runs (two earned). Tommy Doyle allowed an earned run in the sixth. Evan Justice made his major-league debut after being promoted Friday. He allowed an earned run and struck out two in his inning of work. Daniel Bard worked the bullpen's only clean frame in the loss.

At the plate: Elias Díaz and Charlie Blackmon each had multiple hits and drove in a run. Díaz was part of three Rockies with a double — Harold Castro and Michael Toglia were the others as their lone hits. Brenton Doyle also had a hit but struck out twice.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Ty Blach, 1-1) at Baltimore Orioles (RHP Jack Flaherty, 8-8) at 11:35 a.m. MT Sunday at Camden Yards (AT&T SportsNet).