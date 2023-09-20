Padres 3, Rockies 2

What happened: The Rockies held a lead most of the game Wednesday before allowing two runs in the seventh to enable San Diego's sweep. The Padres' three runs came from three different hitters to down Colorado and continue their league-best, seven-game win streak.

On the mound: Chase Anderson followed his no-hit chase with a quality start. He went 6⅓ innings and allowed two earned runs to lower his season earned run average to 5.75. Justin Lawrence allowed both of his inherited runners to score, and count against Anderson's final line, but he settled the traffic with a strikeout in the seventh. Nick Mears threw a scoreless eighth inning and lowered his ERA to 2.16.

At the plate: Brendan Rodgers hit his first home run of the season. It was his first long ball since Oct. 4, 2022, and extended his hit streak to seven games. Nolan Jones had a pair of hits, including a fifth-inning double. Charlie Blackmon also doubled and drew a walk. Ezequiel Tovar drove in the other Rockies run as part of his two hits. Ryan McMahon also reached three times with two hits and a walk.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Noah Davis, 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (RHP Jameson Taillon, 7-10) at 12:20 p.m. Friday at Wrigley Field (AT&T SportsNet).