Reds 3, Rockies 2
What happened: The Rockies found a new way to lose on Friday. Tied 2-2, the Reds claimed a walk-off win in the ninth with a one-bounce chopper up the middle. Colorado outfielder Garrett Hampson, pulled in for the defensive shift, fielded the ball cleanly but had no play at home as Cincinnati’s Spencer Steer scored.
On the mound: Kyle Freeland’s dry spell continues. Thomas Jefferson’s finest hasn’t won a start since Aug. 4, even though he scattered eight hits over 5 ⅔ innings in this one. Freeland allowed one run with three strikeouts and a walk. Bad luck or a bad stretch? You pick.
At the plate: Give it up for Sean Bouchard. The Rox rookie smoked his first MLB home run in the third, a two-run shot and the team’s highlight. The Rox didn’t score in the other eight innings.
Stars of the night: 1. Steer, whose two-run homer was his first big-league hit ... 2. Bouchard, whose first MLB home run staked the Rockies a 2-0 lead ... 3. Michael Toglia, the Rockies newbie who flashed his glove on a sliding grab at first.
On deck: Rockies (German Marquez, 7-10, 4.97 ERA) at Cincinnati Reds (Nick Lodolo, 3-5, 4.30), 4:40 pm Saturday at Great American Ballpark (AT&T SportsNet).