New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

What happened: The New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 Thursday night before 37,377 at Citi Field. The Rockies could not come up with the clutch hit and dropped the first of 10 straight road games.

On the mound: Cy Young favorite Jacob deGrom struck out nine Rockies batters over six innings of work. Baseball’s best pitcher silenced Colorado bats even without his vintage stuff.

At the plate: Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon spoiled the shutout bid with a sixth-inning homer off a 97-mph deGrom fastball. Colorado left the bases loaded in the seventh and runners on first and second in the eighth. Both times a Rockies batsman struck out swinging.

Stars of the night: 1. deGrom, who hasn’t allowed three earned runs in 36 straight starts ... 2. McMahon and his 13th homer ... 3. Pete Alonso, whose two-run homer was enough for the Mets.

On deck: Rockies (Chad Kuhl, 6-7, 5.16 ERA) at New York Mets (Chris Bassitt 11-7, 3.26), 5:10 pm Friday (AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain).

—Denver Gazette staff

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

