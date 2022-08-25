What happened: The New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 Thursday night before 37,377 at Citi Field. The Rockies could not come up with the clutch hit and dropped the first of 10 straight road games.
On the mound: Cy Young favorite Jacob deGrom struck out nine Rockies batters over six innings of work. Baseball’s best pitcher silenced Colorado bats even without his vintage stuff.
At the plate: Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon spoiled the shutout bid with a sixth-inning homer off a 97-mph deGrom fastball. Colorado left the bases loaded in the seventh and runners on first and second in the eighth. Both times a Rockies batsman struck out swinging.
Stars of the night: 1. deGrom, who hasn’t allowed three earned runs in 36 straight starts ... 2. McMahon and his 13th homer ... 3. Pete Alonso, whose two-run homer was enough for the Mets.
On deck: Rockies (Chad Kuhl, 6-7, 5.16 ERA) at New York Mets (Chris Bassitt 11-7, 3.26), 5:10 pm Friday (AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain).
—Denver Gazette staff