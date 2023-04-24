What happened: The Rockies had their best win of the season, beating the Guardians 6-0 to open the three-game series. Colorado had lost 11 of its past 12 heading into Monday.

On the mound: Austin Gomber gave up nine runs in two innings in his last start, saying afterward that all he wanted to do was to get back to his 2021 self. He took a step in the right direction Monday, pitching five shutout innings for his best start of the season. On the other side, the Guardians' Cal Quantrill was chased after giving up five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

At the plate: It was Brenton Doyle's debut, but it was the veterans who led the way. Mike Moustakas, starting in place of the sick Ryan McMahon, had three hits. Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar each had two.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Ryan Feltner, 1-2, 6.16) at Cleveland Guardians (RHP Peyton Battenfield, 0-1, 1.69) at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday (AT&T SportsNet).