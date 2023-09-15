Chase Anderson spent seven innings chasing his former self and former L.A. Dodger Hideo Nomo.

There has been one no-hitter in Coors Field history, and with his effectively wild repertoire Friday, Anderson did his best to add another pack of names to the list. His seven, no-hit innings gave way to a double in the ninth by J.D. Davis to end the no-hit threat in the Rockies' 3-2, walk-off win.

Elehuris Montero shot a ball into left field, and a wayward throw home allowed both Nolan Jones and Charlie Blackmon to score and walk off the Giants.

In 2017, Anderson did the same before allowing his first hit to the Diamondbacks in the eighth inning May 27. When tasked with possibly recreating, and even outdoing, his previous chance at history, he channeled the outing from six years ago.

"You have to stay present each pitch," Anderson said. "(After) five or six innings, you look up there and see that you haven't given up any hits yet. So it's really just hyper focus in this moment, be present in each pitch and take a breath."

Kyle Freeland nearly aided Colorado history the same year. He was the franchise's last pitcher to sniff history when he lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning July 9 against the White Sox. Melky Cabrera's single with one out stopped the then-rookie southpaw from etching his name alongside Nomo's.

Once Anderson exited, Justin Lawrence took charge. That is, before he left after just one out with an ankle injury.

Enter Nick Mears.

The righty has dealt with left oblique injuries for most of the year that had limited him to just 10 appearances before Friday's. Mears was able to get two outs to end the eighth, but a 3-2 count to Davis in the ninth spelled doom.

He allowed a leadoff double to end the no-hit chance. Mears also walked in the winning run in the ninth before being pulled.

Montero's walk-off hit to complete the comeback win after eight, no-hit innings caused one of the team's biggest celebrations yet. Several one-run games have gone against the Rockies lately, and flipping the result is encouraging, especially for a player Colorado needs to hit.

"It's exciting to win that way," Montero said. "Like they say in the Dominican (Republic), the one who wins gets to dance, so that's what we did."

Nomo's accomplishment from 1996 is still alone in Rockies' history. If the last six years have shown anything, it is that the club is inching closer to climbing the no-hit hurdle.

Daniel Bard throws live session, expected back soon

Daniel Bard's control woes preceded a bout with right forearm fatigue, but both could be fixed soon.

The right-handed reliever has been out since Sept. 3 with the ailment but threw a live session, and faced catcher Austin Wynns on the field Friday before the win.

Colorado is expecting him to pitch again this year, even with the season over in less than a month.

"For Daniel, what we have talked about is the consistent release point and consistent arm slot, that's what I would like to see," Black said. "(He'll return) potentially when his time (on the injured list) is up."

Bard is eligible to come off the injured list Sunday, and the Rockies head out on their final, six-game road trip Monday.

Rockies 3, Giants 2

What happened: Chase Anderson, Justin Lawrence and Nick Mears combined to carry a no-hitter into the ninth before the Rockies came back in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win on Elehuris Montero's run-scoring single.

On the mound: Anderson had his best start with the Rockies and nearly made history. He threw seven hitless innings before being pulled at 101 pitches and seven strikeouts. It is the second time in his career he has gone seven, no-hit innings. Lawrence exited after tweaking his ankle on a strikeout before Mears came in and tossed an inning before allowing a double to end the no-hitter in the ninth. Matt Koch finished off the ninth with a scoreless pair of outs.

At the plate: Elehuris Montero hit his first career walk-off in the ninth with a single to score a pair — the second on a throwing error. Charlie Blackmon had a pair of hits including a leadoff double in the ninth before scoring the tying run. Ryan McMahon also hit a double in his three at-bats.

What's next: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies at 12:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. as part of day-night doubleheader Saturday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).