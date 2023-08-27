Hunter Goodman took any reservations the Rockies may have had and hit them out of the park.

The versatile fielder's home run total peaked at 34 to lead the minors before he was called up Sunday to replace Jurickson Profar on the roster, and further continue the club's youth movement.

In Sunday's 4-3 win over Baltimore, the Rockies put out a lineup featuring five rookies and Goodman at first base where he'll battle with Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero for playing time. Kris Bryant may also be moved to first when he returns from a fractured finger.

Profar was released to make room for Goodman after signing a one-year, $7.75 million contract before the year. His time with the Rockies nearly ended at the trade deadline, but interest was minimal in the veteran who finished his Colorado tenure with a .236 average and park-adjusted OPS below league average (76).

For Goodman, it was a chance for the Rockies to once again call up a top prospect in their system. He is ranked No. 12 after being drafted by the franchise in 2021's fourth round.

He plays catcher, first and outfield. Manager Bud Black slated him at first in his debut, but mentioned he could play the two other spots as well. For now, he's best at first.

"The speed of the game is different here, the ball is hit harder and there's more speed," manager Bud Black said to reporters before the game. "He's playing first today, so that indicates what we think initially."

Power has been his pedigree, even back to his days at Memphis. Over three seasons, with one shortened by COVID-19, he hit 42 home runs in 128 games. His biggest output came as a junior when he hits 21 in 56 games to earn a high draft slot.

The swing has translated to the pros quickly. He startde the year in Double-A Hartford and went on to hit 25 home runs in 91 games to earn his spot at Triple-A Albuquerque. From there, it was another nine homers in just 15 games to force the Rockies' hand.

Rockies 4, Orioles 3

What happened: Hunter Goodman's diving catch and standout day at the plate ended the Rockies' six-game losing streak in his major-league debut. Colorado set the modern era mark with six losses in a row after leading in the sixth coming in, but ended the streak Sunday.

On the mound: Ty Blach built onto Chris Flexen's strikeout milestone with his own seven strikeouts across seven innings in the loss. In seven starts since joining the rotation, the lefty has a 2.86 earned run average across 34⅔ innings. Jake Bird nearly gave up another win for Colorado after allowing a two-run homer in the eighth inning to tie the game. Justin Lawrence came in to halt the damage and close out the win in the ninth.

At the plate: Hunter Goodman had a fruitful debut after being called up Sunday. He went 2-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning after a single and error put him on second to lead off the frame. His diving catch was the third out in the ninth too to save the win. Ryan McMahon had a pair of hits as part of the Rockies' nine. They only struck out six times, their fewest since Aug. 18.

What's next: Atlanta Braves (RHP Bryce Elder, 10-4) at Colorado Rockies (LHP Austin Gomber, 9-9) at 6:40 p.m. MT on Monday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).