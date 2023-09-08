Germán Márquez saw his season end early, but a two-year extension with the Rockies Friday ensured he will have a chance in future seasons to contribute.

The club announced a two-year pact that will keep Márquez in Denver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The deal is for $20 million and will be paid out in even, $10 million installments each year with performance bonuses possible in 2025 according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

He signed a five-year deal in 2019 with a team option due after this season.

Tommy John surgery has kept him out since April 28 and will likely stop him from a full season next year. As it stands, the Rockies will likely get one-and-a-half seasons from Márquez as he nears the franchise strikeout record — he is only three short of passing Jorge De La Rosa's mark and could also pass the lefty with 22 more wins.

"There was mutual interest on both sides," Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt told MLB.com's Thomas Harding. "But he wants to stay a Rockie as he goes through this rehab process and hopefully comes out on the other side.

"We're optimistic that everything's gonna be positive. There might be some bumps in the road. But we're hopeful that he's going to come back and be where he was moving forward. He's still 28 years old."

In his seven-plus seasons with the Rockies, Márquez has a 4.41 earned run average and was an All-Star selection in 2021. He was initially acquired in a 2016 deal with the Rays that included Jake McGee. Since then, he has accounted for 16 wins above replacement, which is good for fourth in Colorado history.

The Rockies lost Márquez for the year after he was pulled in an April 26 start against Cleveland. He lasted 3 ⅔ innings before being pulled with right forearm pain — an injury he had just returned from the injured list for. It later turned out to be a torn ligament in need of reconstructive surgery.

Colorado's rotation in the future is becoming clear.

Márquez will join Kyle Freeland, Ryan Feltner and Austin Gomber among the Rockies' starters under contract through the 2025 season. Antonio Senzatela is also under contract through the 2027 season and is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery in July.

Peter Lambert will deal with arbitration for the next three years, but also figures to have a spot the future rotations.