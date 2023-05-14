Rockies pitcher Jake Bird and Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper were ejected after a benches-clearing brawl in the seventh inning on Sunday.

Bird got Bryson Stott to fly out for the last out of the inning, then stuck his tongue out and clapped his glove in the direction of the Phillies dugout as he walked off the mound. Harper, who was in the dugout, came storming out to Bird.

Rockies catcher Elias Díaz was able to block him from getting to Bird but it was too late, the dugouts had already emptied and the bullpens were already on their way. Even Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, who was in the training room, came storming out in his slides and tank top to join in on the action.

Harper was going at it with Rockies pitcher Jake Bird after Bird clapped his glove at him pic.twitter.com/ZU7bpJU8kn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 14, 2023

Bird said he was not chirping at Harper or anyone on the Phillies, rather he was just expressing himself.

"It was a good team and a big moment and I got a little emotional out there, probably a little too emotional, and they took exception to it," he said.

Harper said Bird didn't say anything, but that he reacted like that because he felt like he needed to protect his teammates.

"I understand getting fired up," Harper said to reporters. "Once you make it about a team or make it about yourself and the other team that's when I have a problem with it ... once we got out there he flew into the dugout."

Tensions were already high in the game after some questionable strike zone calls. Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected in the sixth inning after arguing with home plate umpire Ryan Wills.

"The pitch was up. That changes the inning," Thomson said to reporters.

Bird said he has only been ejected one other time in his career — when he was a minor leaguer and he hit a batter. He didn't show much emotion last year on the mound, but this year, starting in spring training, has started to express himself more. Bird, who is shy off the mound, considers it kind of like his alter ego.

"Maybe this year it's because I've been throwing a little bit better so it's been building up a little," he said. "I probably need to tone it down, especially after today."