Kris Bryant loves the Colorado snow. He thinks Coors Field is beautiful, and that the Rockies' training staff is one of the best in the business.
As for how he enjoys being an everyday part of the Rockies? Well, he can't quite answer that.
The Rockies brought Bryant in as their shiny new star, shelling out the richest free-agent contract in team history. In Year 1 of a seven-year, $182 million deal, it flopped in their faces.
Bryant spent 74 percent of the Rockies' season watching from his designated spot in the dugout, next to the pitchers who weren't starting that day and the other injured players.
"I feel like at times you are more sore just standing there," Bryant told The Denver Gazette from the visitors dugout at Dodger Stadium last week.
When he did play, the team went only 20-22.
This, clearly, wasn't how it was supposed to go. Bryant, a slugger sought by general manager Bill Schmidt since 2013, signed with the Rockies a week into the lockout-delayed spring training after some help from manager Bud Black's daughter, who went to college with Bryant's brother-in-law.
In the end, it turned out it wasn't a hard sell. The Rockies offered Bryant, 30, a contract that would allow him to coast in one spot until he's 37. Plus, he already loved Colorado and appreciated the opportunity to be an established big-league voice in an inexperienced clubhouse.
That part also didn't go as planned.
"Obviously it's much easier to lead when you are actually playing," Bryant said, adding later. "Being a new player here, with someone like Charlie (Blackmon) and the other veterans, you don't want to step on anyone's toes."
Things began to unravel only two weeks into the season, when he started missing games with back pain. Then came the diagnosis of a lower back strain and the first of three stints on the injured list. The team expected him to be ready when his 10 days were up, but he needed 20.
In reality, Bryant required a lot more than that. Even simple tasks like bending over to tie his shoes were a painful experience. He went back on the injured list three days after he was reinstated, staying there until the end of June.
July was the only real glimpse the Rockies got of Bryant. In 25 games, he hit .330 with five home runs, all on the road. Respectful numbers, ones that could make a difference if they could be maintained for the course of a full season. The team, though, still went 11-14 in that span.
But things once again took a turn. Bryant woke up in unbearable pain in Milwaukee, the first series after the All-Star break. He was unable to walk, forced to crawl around his hotel room.
They tried to keep it on the down-low, keeping him out of the lineup for a few days, but eventually he revealed the diagnosis of plantar fasciitis at his locker late after one game. Bryant wasn't worried, he relayed.
A few days later, he showed up to Petco Park on Aug. 1 in a boot. A precaution, the team said, to relieve the pressure. But he was placed on the injured list, ending Bryant's season even if the team didn't want to admit it.
"It's obviously pretty high," Bryant said of his disappointment. "Regardless of the dollar amount or the not playing, I've had the expectations. I know how to deal with it. The disappointment of not playing baseball for a long period of time is at the forefront of my mind because it's all I've done for the past 25 years of my life."
If the Rockies had been in playoff contention, Bryant said he could have played the last month of the season. But alas, just like each of the last three seasons, they were not, a fact the Rockies are adamant would have turned out different if the former National League MVP had been available.
But there are six more years of Bryant in Colorado and at Coors Field, and they are all hopeful a normal offseason for the first time in three years will help him stay healthy next year.
"None at all," Bryant said when asked if he had any regrets on joining a last-place team. "Outside of being injured and not playing baseball, this was one of the most fun, enjoyable years of playing baseball that I've had. ... I look at some of the other suitors I was talking to in the offseason, and there's no way I would want to be there every day."