SAN DIEGO • The Rockies entered the MLB winter meetings with a clear agenda: Find a left-handed centerfielder to bolster their lineup.
They left empty-handed.
While the winter meetings aren't an end-all — there's still months to go until the season starts and this week is often times a launching point for future deals — it does make things more challenging for the Rockies. There were only a few that checked off all the boxes for the Rockies, and now, with Cody Bellinger headed to the Cubs, that number is even smaller.
On the plus side, the Rockies' direct competition didn't get any better, either. The Giants and Padres missed out on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, with the American League MVP opting instead to return to the Yankees for the next nine seasons. No one in the NL West made a notable signing during the winter meetings.
The Rockies, though, must find another left-handed bat, and it may need to come at a position other than centerfield. They currently have only two — Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon — in their projected opening-day lineup. There are only two others on their 40-man roster — Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia (a switch-hitter) — and there's a solid chance neither will make the Opening Day roster.
"We're not going to be a perfect club," general manager Bill Schmidt said.
Brandon Nimmo is still available and would be a good match. But Nimmo is searching for a long-term deal and the Rockies' payroll is already going up. As it stands, they will already be spending $14 million more than last year, and that's with only one free agent signed so far this offseason.
With prices at an all-time high, the Rockies feel as though they necessarily don't need to spend big there. Their young outfield prospects are coming up, and they will cost only the league minimum for the next few seasons. If they bank on their homegrown talent working out, they can save millions of dollars they can spend elsewhere, or perhaps not at all.
Two of those prospects — Zac Veen and Brenton Doyle — are expected to debut next season. Veen hits left-handed and is projected as more of a corner outfielder, while Doyle is seen as a centerfielder.
"We like some of the young guys coming," Schmidt said. "We're not looking to block our young guys. ... We're going to try to win as many games as we can this year and when these young guys come, we'll give them the opportunity."
The Rockies, though, are in need of more than just one position. A starting pitcher and late-inning relief help are still on their to-do list. If the Rockies want in, they will have to either drive their payroll up even higher or be willing to part with some of their beloved prospects.
"I think (owner) Dick (Monfort) is open," Schmidt said. "Take everything case-by-case. ... we all have a budget, though."