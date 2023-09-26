Ezequiel Tovar and Nolan Jones are the pillars of the new-age Rockies, but neither can remember the inaugural days of the franchise. They were not born yet when the Mile High Stadium crowds of 80,000-plus sat for their first taste of Major League Baseball in Colorado.

An 11-2 loss Wednesday to the Dodgers in the second leg of a scheduled doubleheader was a milestone no Colorado fan or player had ever seen, and the postgame clubhouse's dead silence spoke volumes. Just three days after breaking the franchise's single-season loss record, the Rockies lost their 100th game.

The Rockies became one of 90 teams to lose at least 100 games since the change in 1961 — the year the league changed from a 154- to a 162-game, regular-season schedule.

More importantly, it ended the Rockies' run of avoiding the mark, despite only making the playoffs five times in the franchise's history. As bad as things have been in LoDo over the years, it has never reached the latest low. The Los Angeles Angels are the only team left in the majors to have avoided the century mark in losses.

"I think we've used more position players than we ever have in our franchise history," manager Bud Black said. "I think we've used more pitchers than we ever have in our franchise history. That leads me to believe that we've been hurt by injuries, and also sub-performance."

The season was summed up in the fifth inning.

Elehuris Montero made a diving play and bobbled a possible flip to Matt Koch. The pitcher reached for the ball, nearly did the splits and Max Muncy sprinted to third while he rummaged around for the ball next to the first-base bag.

For all the close calls the Rockies had this year, there was almost always a catch. Offensive explosions were often undone by a bullpen implosion. A dominant pitching performance was for naught due to a quiet offense in several others.

Even in September, facing their hardest month of the year, nine of their 16 losses have been by two runs or fewer. As close as Colorado found itself to turning things around, there has always been something holding it back.

A lack of experience is one — they traded off nearly every veteran at the deadline and have rolled with one of the league's youngest lineups. Injuries to the pitching staff have gone past the five men of the opening-day rotation down to the reserves they used to replace them.

Production has been hard to find, too, with a lineup that has just two above-league-average hitters by park-adjusted metrics — Jones (133) and Charlie Blackmon (106) who has played in just 91 games due to injury.

The Dodgers have beaten the Rockies 306 times, including Wednesday's. No team has done so more times in the franchise's history. It was fitting for them to deal the final blow.

Colorado has been chasing Los Angeles, just like its National League West compadres. It is the only one of the five, though, that has never won the division.

"We want to win," Jones said earlier this month. "I don't think there's a single person in here that's going down (easy). There's none of that here — a lot of people want to be a part of a (better) future."

Rockies 4, Dodgers 1 (Game 1)

What happened: Colorado scored three of its four runs in the first inning to pull ahead for good against Los Angeles. Nolan Jones set the Rockies record with his 18th outfield assist to help Chase Anderson's five-inning effort.

On the mound: Chase Anderson threw five scoreless innings and struck out four to earn his first win of the season. He has gone at least five innings in each of his last three starts and allowed three earned runs over a combined 18⅓ innings. Brent Suter, Jake Bird, Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley threw the next four innings, and Suter was victim to an unearned run.

At the plate: Nolan Jones hit his 19th home run of the year. He is second in Rockies' history to Todd Helton in rookie home runs among left-handed hitters. Brendan Rodgers collected three hits. Ezequiel Tovar tied Helton's rookie doubles record with his 37th.

Dodgers 11, Rockies 2 (Game 2)

What happened: The Rockies crossed the 100-loss mark for the first time in franchise history and further extended their record for single-season losses. They also became the third team this year to do so, and 90th since 1961.

On the mound: Ryan Feltner lasted just three innings and allowed five earned runs. He allowed four consecutive hits in the second inning and each of his five runs in the frame. It was his second start since returning from a concussion and skull fracture.

At the plate: Charlie Blackmon had a pair of hits, including the Rockies' lone extra-base hit — a double. Nolan Jones also had two hits with Elehuris Montero rounding out the team's multi-hit games.

What's next: Los Angeles Dodgers (pitcher TBD) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Noah Davis, 0-3) at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).