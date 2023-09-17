Kyle Freeland has been one of the Rockies' rotation anchors in a year full of injuries to the staff, but his time on the mound this year ended Saturday.

The Rockies announced Sunday before their 11-10 loss to San Francisco that the lefty will be placed on the 15-day injured list, ending his season for the club. He was diagnosed with a right oblique strain after he left Saturday's start between the third and fourth frame.

It is the second costly stint on the injured list for Freeland. He also suffered a dislocated shoulder earlier this year that kept him out multiple starts. In his place, the Rockies recalled Noah Davis from Triple-A Albuquerque. He threw a pair of scoreless innings in relief in the loss.

Peter Lambert suffered the same fate when he was placed on the injured list Saturday with arm troubles.

Freeland finished the year with 29 starts and 155⅔ innings. He carried a 5.03 earned run average for the Rockies, but fell prey to a lack of run support in his team-high 14 losses. It is the fourth time he has thrown at least 155 innings in his seven-year career, but just the second time in the last five seasons.

The Rockies lost each member of their starting day rotation at one point this season. Germán Márquez underwent Tommy John surgery; Ryan Feltner has been out for several months with a skull fracture; Austin Gomber is on the injured list with a back injury and José Ureña was released in late April.

Even replacements in the rotation like Antonio Senzatela, Lambert, Chase Anderson and Davis all dealt with ailments.

Through the team's 149 games, including Sunday's loss, the Rockies' rotation has a 5.95 ERA and has accounted for a combined 2.5 wins above replacement.

Giants 11, Rockies 10

What happened: The Giants, thanks to Mitch Haniger and Brandon Crawford, put together an eight-run sixth inning to end the Rockies' five-game win streak. Colorado scored four runs in the ninth to close the gap but fell short of a comeback. The win streak was its longest since July, 2022.

On the mound: Chris Flexen didn't allow his first baserunner until the fourth inning and held the Giants hitless into the fifth of his 5⅓ innings Sunday. In the end, his struggles in the sixth cost him in the form of four earned runs. Matt Koch allowed another five earned runs while garnering just one out. Evan Justice also allowed a pair of earned runs. Noah Davis made his return to the Rockies and tossed a pair of scoreless frames in relief.

At the plate: Hunter Goodman broke through with his first career homer Sunday. The two-run shot was part of his three runs driven in. Elehuris Montero extended his on-base streak to 25 games, which is the second-longest active streak in the majors. Nolan Jones went 3-for-4 with a walk. Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Brendan Rodgers broke his slump with a three-hit game. It was his second three-hit game this year and first since Aug. 19.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (TBD) at San Diego Padres (RHP Michael Wacha, 11-4) at 7:40 p.m. Monday at Petco Park (AT&T SportsNet).