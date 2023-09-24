Cubs 4, Rockies 3

What happened: The Rockies watched a multiple-run lead disappear in the sixth inning after Ty Blach ended his outing with three runs allowed in the frame. Colorado is one loss away from its first 100-loss season; currently on a seven-game losing streak and broke the franchise record for losses in a season.

On the mound: Ty Blach flirted with trouble each inning until the dam broke in the sixth. He allowed leadoff hitters to reach in five of his six innings, and a two-run homer for Patrick Wisdom in the sixth ended his day. He went 5⅓ innings and allowed four earned runs with five strikeouts. Gavin Hollowell worked through the rest of the sixth inning. Daniel Bard tweaked his ankle but stayed in the game for a scoreless frame.

At the plate: Nolan Jones hit his 18th home run of the year in the sixth inning. He is fifth all-time among Rockies rookies. Brendan Rodgers also hit a long ball for his second of the year. The Rockies put together just five hits and three walks in the loss.

What's next: Los Angeles Dodgers (TBD, TBD) at Colorado Rockies (TBD, TBD) at 1:10 and 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as part of a scheduled doubleheader at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).