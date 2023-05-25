Rockies teammates swarmed Ezequiel Tovar in the pouring rain at Coors Field to celebrate his first career MLB walk-off hit.

His RBI single delivered Colorado a dramatic 7-6 victory to win their series against the Marlins.

“A crazy game,” third baseman Ryan McMahon said after. “But we did what we had to do to get the win. They’re not all pretty.”

The Rockies were three outs away from ending it, leading 6-2, when closer Pierce Johnson gave up four earned runs on four hits. Manager Buddy Black said: “Just up with the breaking ball.”

But Colorado laid the groundwork for its own ninth-inning heroics. Miami loaded the bases with Huascar Brazobán walking Kris Bryant, Elias Diaz and McMahon. That’s when Tovar — a 21-year-old Venezuela native in his second MLB season — dropped an RBI single to win the game.

“We snuck it through,” Black said.

Doyle not seriously injured after being carted off

A scary moment occurred in the ninth inning when Brenton Doyle was carted off the field.

Colorado’s rookie outfielder crashed into the wall in center while attempting to rob a Jorge Soler home run. The ball fell out of his glove upon impact and Doyle writhed in pain on the warning track. He remained on the ground for more than 1 minute while being attended to by athletic trainers.

Not a great sight at Coors Field. Rockies’ Brenton Doyle makes an impressive leaping grab at the wall. But he’s injured on the play and requires the cart.An athletic training staff member held Doyle’s knee on the cart.Rox lead Marlins, 6-4, T9 pic.twitter.com/wE2WGBdU59 — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) May 25, 2023

The good news? Doyle said he did not suffer ligament damage and the injury is not considered significant. It’s possible he will miss time. But it’s unclear if Doyle will land on the injured list.

“You’re shocked a little bit,” Doyle said. “You’ve got a lot of pain in one area. It happens pretty fast. I didn’t even realize how close I was to the wall and then it just kind of blindsided me. … I didn’t ask for the cart to be out there. I feel like I could have walked off. I know I’m getting teased a lot for being carted off when nothing is really damaged significantly.”

Rockies 7, Marlins 6

What happened: Colorado staved off disaster with a walk-off RBI single from Ezequiel Tovar. The Rockies won three-of-four games against Miami to open a long homestand at Coors Field.

On the mound: Southpaw Kyle Freeland, in his 11th start of the season, posted two scoreless frames before things unraveled in the third and fourth. Freeland gave up four hits — including two triples — that gave Miami an early 2-0 lead. He finished the afternoon with two earned runs on seven hits, plus two walks and four strikeouts. Colorado’s bullpen (Daniel Bard and Justin Lawrence) kept the scoreboard clean in the seventh and eighth innings.

Fortunes changed in the ninth. Pierce Johnson gave up four earned runs on four hits and Miami tied the game, 6-6. Ryan Suter closed the side and earned the win.

At the plate: The Rockies punched in their first run in the fourth when a Randal Grichuk double was rewarded by Alan Trejo with a two-out RBI single. Elias Diaz tied the game, 2-2, with a home run in the sixth — his second homer in back-to-back games and third of the Marlins series. Randal Grichuk singled in the eighth and Ryan McMahon’s ensuing RBI double gave the Rockies their first lead. They kept rolling. Mike Moustakas dropped a single that brought home two runs and Brenton Doyle’s infield single made it 6-2.

In the ninth inning — tied 6-6 — Kris Byrant, Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon loaded the bases on walks. Tovar drove in the winning run.

What’s next: New York Mets (RHP Max Scherzer, 3-2) vs. Colorado Rockies (RHP Connor Seabold, 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Friday (AT&T SportsNet) at Coors Field.