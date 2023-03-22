SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Alan Trejo and Team Mexico didn't reach their ultimate goal of winning the World Baseball Classic.

It was still, Trejo said, the most exciting thing he's ever been a part of. Mexico made it to the semifinal — a first for the country — and Trejo shined on defense, garnering international attention for his work at shortstop throughout the tournament.

"It was awesome," Trejo said from Salt River Fields on Wednesday morning. "That's what you work for. Every pitch felt like game seven of the World Series. Not that I've been in that before, but the atmosphere, the importance of every single pitch and the importance of defense at that level was so critical."

He returned to Rockies camp on Wednesday after missing the last three weeks. He's still competing for a spot but he should be on solid ground heading into the last week of spring training. Ezequiel Tovar is expected to be the starting shortstop with Ryan McMahon at second, but the team needs a reliable middle infielder like Trejo to back up the pair.

He's hoping the lessons he learned in the WBC will give him an edge this season. His stats at the plate weren't great, he had only three hits and struck out 10 times in six games, but said that playing in the WBC taught him how to handle pressure-packed situations.

"Those kind of situations in the WBC were loud, intense," Trejo said. "Hopefully I can take that into the season and try to slow my heart rate a little bit more."

Profar waiting on visa

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Jurickson Profar, whose one-year deal with the Rockies became official on Tuesday, is waiting on his visa before he can join Rockies camp. Profar is in Curaçao working on the paperwork, and the Rockies are hopeful he'll be able to join the team later this week.

He played in the World Baseball Classic for Netherlands so he has had some at-bats this spring, but it will still take him some time to get up to speed and it's not known yet if he'll be ready for Opening Day. When he is in the lineup, Profar is expected to play left field and leadoff.

Reliever battles

Gavin Hollowell (back) and Jake Bird (oblique) both pitched on Tuesday night after being sidelined for most of the spring with injuries. With eight days to go until Opening Day, the Rockies are still unsure if they will be ready in time. Both are expected to be a part of the bullpen when they are fully healthy.

Hollowell made his debut in September, making the jump from Double-A to the majors. He gave up six earned runs in seven innings. Bird got called up in May and remained with the team for the rest of the season. He had a 4.91 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

Ty Blach and Connor Seabold are both still in contention for bullpen spots as well. They can both be used as long relievers, but Blach likely has the upper hand as he's shown he can fill that role in the past. Seabold, acquired from the Red Sox, will likely start in Triple-A as a starter.