Austin Gomber's time in Colorado hasn't been perfect, but the bright spots haven't been hard to see in recent weeks.

He entered Wednesday's start with a three-game, quality start streak that lowered his season earned run average to 6.19 before his latest six-inning start in a 4-1 loss to the Astros ended the streak. He allowed four earned runs before being replaced to start the seventh.

The team's rotation injuries have left Gomber as the proverbial ace of the staff, but his emotions got the best of him against Houston. He allowed a leadoff double in the sixth inning before a single and two-run home run by Chas McCormick further ignited his frustrations.

"I was just so frustrated at the end there because I felt like I had really good stuff and made a lot of really good pitches, they were just better," Gomber said. "They put really good at-bats on me all day and finally got to me in the sixth. You tip your cap, but it's definitely a hard one to swallow."

Despite the rocky finish, Gomber has a 4.00 ERA through three starts in July. That mark is down from his 6.00 and 6.41 in the two months prior. Of months in which had six-or-more appearances last year, July was also his best.

Suter returns to the bullpen after historic night

A day after the Colorado Rockies made history, the bullpen unit that accomplished the feat received reinforcements.

In Tuesday's win, the team's bullpen accounted for the most shutout innings thrown by a bullpen after the group combined for eight scoreless frames after Jake Bird's departure. Now they will add back left-hander Brent Suter who was reinstated off the injury list after battling an oblique injury.

In his wake, the Rockies designated Fernando Abad for assignment. He was part of the history Tuesday and captured his first pitching win since 2017. His 2,226 days between wins accounted for the third longest span this season — teammate Matt Carasiti went the longest at 2,479 days.

Suter has pitched to a 2.81 earned run average this season in 31 appearances but was out since June 23 due to his left oblique strain. He comes at a time when the Rockies have an eye toward the trade deadline — Suter's name being mentioned plenty due to his one-year contract signed before the year and the ever-present need for pitching among the league's top contenders.

He threw a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday in his return struck out a pair.

Kyle Freeland takes another step in recovery

Kyle Freeland's presence in the Rockies' rotation is needed, and he inched closer to a return with his latest throwing session.

"Kyle looked good, really excited for Kyle," manager Bud Black said. "He looked normal. That right arm, his lead arm in his delivery, no problems — he felt normal. Really encouraging."

The southpaw has been out since the team's final series before the All-Star break against San Francisco. He dislocated his non-throwing shoulder and is working back from the damage done to his labrum — lifting his right arm above his head and being able to use it to propel him down the mound have been key benchmarks.

Before the injury, Freeland was the team's best starter with a 4.72 earned run average across 19 starts. He's already thrown a team-high 103 innings, even with the ailment holding him back from adding to the total in the last two series.

There is still no timetable, but Black joked it could be "soon" depending on your definition of the word.