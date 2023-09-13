The Rockies' 136th lineup in Game 145 was more unique than usual.

Roster additions from call-ups and trades throughout the year have constantly shifted the order, but Nolan Jones hitting atop Wednesday's lineup was double take-worthy. He did it earlier this year against the Red Sox, but when asked if he had ever hit leadoff before that, it was a quick "no."

Behind him, Hunter Goodman, Kris Bryant and Elehuris Montero rounded out the top four. The reasoning was simple for the coaching staff: Charlie Blackmon will be resting; just put the hottest hitters in the clubhouse atop the order and call it the "fun" lineup. It worked, too, after early struggles in Colorado's 7-3 win over the Cubs.

The first and second innings saw the Rockies strike out three times with one hit — a dropped ball in center by Pete Crow-Armstrong, who lost it in the sun. After another scoreless frame in the third, they began putting a run together.

Ezequiel Tovar's run-scoring single in the fourth was a precursor to a four-run fifth inning, made up entirely of Jones' and Montero's two-run homers.

"That was our thing, and it looked a little funky, but sometimes you have to do that," manager Bud Black said.

Colorado finished with 11 hits and a season-high-tying four homers.

The lineup will likely revert back to normal Thursday with Blackmon's return to the leadoff spot, but for a day, the "fun" lineup lived up to its name.

Montero blossoming

Montero benefited greatly from the lineup swap, and has shown progress for the Rockies in the last month.

He homered again in the win and is hitting .382 since Aug. 14. Of his 26 hits, 10 have been for extra bases. His move into the cleanup spot was not random — it was exactly where Black wanted him.

"We thought, 'Let's get the guys who are swinging the best at the top,'" Black said before the win. "Just look at what (Montero) has done the last month. He deserved to be moved up. He's hitting the ball on the nose."

Plate discipline is the area the Rockies need help with most. His strikeout rate has hovered around 40% of his at-bats this season, but has worked a 1 strikeout to every 3 walks in the same hot streak.

While not perfect, it's progress for the corner infielder. And the Rockies' final month is all about improving.

Feltner rehab progresses

Results for Ryan Feltner at Triple-A Albuquerque have been positive, and so is his rest-of-season outlook.

Feltner allowed an earned run in his 4⅔ innings and struck out four in the Isotopes' 6-3 win Tuesday. It was his second start for the Isotopes, and he upped his pitch count to 66 in the most recent. Before the start, Black voiced optimism for his return in the final two weeks of the season.

"He'll pitch next week as well. Then after that, we'll assess where he is," Black said.

The starter has been recovering from a skull fracture and concussion suffered in May on a comebacker. After one more start in Albuquerque, his goal of returning in 2023 could be accomplished.

Black and company have pushed for it, as long as he is able. The idea is that mental hurdles associated with the somber event will be easier if he is able to pitch in the majors before heading into the offseason.