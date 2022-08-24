DENVER — After a months-long search, Austin Gomber has finally found his curveball again.

He's still searching for his spot back in the rotation.

On Wednesday, Gomber put together his best outing in weeks. After José Ureña failed to make it out of the second inning, Gomber ate up 4 ⅔ innings for the Rockies, giving up just one hit in the Colorado Rockies' 16-4 loss to the Texas Rangers.

"He threw the ball very well," Rockies' manager Bud Black said. "His tempo was outstanding. He gave us what we needed."

Gomber has spent the second half of the season in the bullpen, losing his starting spot after a rough beginning to the season. He had no feel for his signature 12-6 curveball during that phase, and barely threw it as a result. Even as he tried to work it back into his repertoire, it still wasn't sharp — Gomber gave up two home runs off his curveball against Atlanta on June 2.

"The hardest thing is transitioning in the middle of the season," Gomber said of his move to the bullpen. "I was frustrated. I wasn't pitching well. It wasn't with the 'happy to be here' mindset."

The Rockies, at this moment, aren't considering moving Gomber back into the rotation. He wants to be a starter though, and still sees himself as one. But in hindsight, he said moving to the bullpen has helped him regain his form.

Gomber is not throwing 100 pitches every five days anymore, so his arm is more fresh than he is used to. He was beat up at the beginning of the season. Because of the shortened spring, he said his arm already felt worn down in April, a feeling he doesn't normally experience until August.

"I feel great. I feel like my normal self," Gomber said. "From that aspect, I think that little blow right there was good."

Pitching in relieves has its challenges too. A starter is on a five day plan, with each day assigned a task in the lead-up to the next outing. That includes scheduled bullpens, with staff who look over their every move. But a reliever — particularly a long reliever — is used on an as-needed basis. He could go days without seeing any action.

"When you are searching, having the benefit of having side sessions in between starts is definitely ideal compared to just trying to figure it out on the fly," he said.

Kris Bryant gets injection

Kris Bryant, who has been out since Aug. 1 with plantar fasciitis, received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection on Wednesday. The team will know how he reacts to it in the next seven to 10 days. Bryant is running out of time to make a return, as there are only 37 games left and he is not currently doing any baseball activities.

Bryant, in the first season of his seven-year, $182-million contract, has played in just 42 games this year after a back strain sidelined him earlier this season.

2023 schedule released

The Rockies will open the 2023 season on March 30 in San Diego and end the year at home against the Twins. Next year, every team will play each other at least once. Notable home series include the Yankees in late May and the Angels in June. The Rockies will also travel to Boston next year, setting up a reunion at Fenway Park with former Rockies' shortstop Trevor Story.