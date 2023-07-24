The days of Germán Márquez and Kyle Freeland sitting atop a rotation of other mainstays like Antonio Senzatela and Austin Gomber are gone, at least for now.

Tommy John surgeries will postpone any contributions from Márquez and Senzatela until the end of next season or the beginning of the 2025 campaign. But Freeland and Gomber represent the top of the team's developing new-look rotation. In the meantime, The Rockies won another bullpen game 10-6 over the Nationals on Monday.

The surgery for Senzatela will take place this week and be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician of the Texas Rangers.

Peter Lambert was recalled Friday from Triple-A Albuquerque to man one of the spots. Chris Flexen is right behind him, and currently stretching out to become one of the rotation's members. In his last start Sunday, he tossed five scoreless innings. More importantly, his pitch count rose to 84 — around the same number Lambert was reaching before being called up.

Freeland has been throwing, and indications are that he too will re-join the rotation later this week, barring any setbacks in his return from a labrum injury after dislocating his shoulder against the San Francisco Giants on July 9.

The final spot was initially back up for grabs when Connor Seabold was put back into the bullpen after a stretch of rough starts — 30 earned runs allowed across his last five starts. Karl Kauffmann was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday after Pierce Johnson was traded.

He came in after opener Jake Bird and threw four innings. Kauffmann had allowed multiple runs in four of his first five appearances with the Rockies en route to an 11.66 ERA entering Monday's one-run performance.

When it's complete, the Rockies rotation could be Freeland, Gomber, Chase Anderson, Lambert and Flexen. Kauffmann could be called upon if any additional injuries occur and former first-round pick Riley Pint is expected to be recalled this week after joining the club in Washington.

Other rehabbing Rockies are inching closer to returns

The bulk of Colorado's reinforcements are coming from Albuquerque, and after their own returns to High-A Spokane, two more Rockies will join the Isotopes' fray this week.

Tyler Kinley and Brendan Rodgers have been working to come back from significant surgeries — Kinley to his throwing elbow and Rodgers to his non-throwing shoulder after injuring it in Spring Training.

Both have been playing in Spokane, and Kinley finished another appearance Sunday on his road back. He appeared three times and allowed two earned runs across three innings. Kinley captured a win thanks to a shutout frame Sunday.

Rodgers played in five consecutive games and hit .143 with a pair of walks across 14 at-bats. He doesn't have an extra-base hit through his rehab process, but will look to change it at a higher altitude in Albuquerque.

Minor leagues lose arms on top of Rockies' rotation ailments

Senzatela is set for Tommy John surgery this week and he won't be the only starter in the organization to have the operation.

Right-handers Gabriel Hughes, Jordy Vargas and Jackson Cox will also undergo reconstructive surgery to their elbows. Meister will also perform their operations, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harding.

The same web site's prospect rankings have the three at sixth, 11th and 12th in the organization. Vargas and Hughes were expected to contribute in 2025. Cox was projected to make it to the majors in 2026.

Hughes was the Rockies' first-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Gonzaga and made 14 starts between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford this season. He carried a 6.89 ERA across 66⅔ innings.