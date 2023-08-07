A four-run deficit has become Mount Everest to the Colorado Rockies.

Peter Lambert's return to the starting rotation was quick and effective, but recent results have not been as clean. The Rockies lost again on Monday to Milwaukee, 12-1, after he allowed five earned runs in his final inning. The Brewers' offense broke out in the fourth after Lambert did not allow a hit through the first three.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta made quick work of the Rockies on the other side with 13 strikeouts. He retired 20 consecutive hitters to end his seven innings.

The last two starts for Lambert have been far different than his first two. Across 11 innings, he allowed just an unearned run after returning from a stint with Triple-A Albuquerque. Since then, his two starts have flipped and he has allowed nine earned runs in his last eight innings.

Lambert's struggles hit quickly against the Brewers. He benefitted from multiple defensive highlights before Brice Turang reached out to take a low breaking ball into the right-field bullpen. Brian Anderson's subsequent triple and Milwaukee's two other singles knocked him out of the game.

The Rockies' offense has not been able to keep up when the pitching staff has struggled. In the last three games, including Monday's loss, Colorado has struck out a combined 39 times. Austin Gomber's scoreless start on Sunday saved it from each of those being losses.

Austin Gomber finding peace on the mound

Austin Gomber's six scoreless innings on the mound Sunday against the Cardinals were nothing compared to his comments after.

The lefty was a prized piece in the trade package the Rockies received for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He hasn't forgotten it, and has made a point to bring up the pressure he's felt because of it.

After Sunday's win over the team that traded him away, Gomber told MLB.com's Mark Saxon what has freed his mind.

“The last couple months, in talking to people and in finding myself, it’s been easier to realize, ‘I’m never going to be Nolan Arenado, right?’” Gomber told Saxon. “I could come here and throw a shutout every year, and it doesn’t matter. I’m not going to be a Hall of Famer. I understand that. It’s fine. So, just kind of removing those expectations for myself, that avenue of thinking, of trying to be like Nolan, replace Nolan or bring what he brought here, there was never going to be a way for that to work out.”

The comment was honest and shed light on the majority of major leaguer's mindsets. It is not always about being the best in the world, that's unrealistic for many. Gomber is choosing to use his best skills to succeed with the Rockies and stay in the majors as long as possible.

In his last seven starts, he's gone at least six innings in each and his earned run average during that span is 2.51. The team's other reliable starter, Kyle Freeland, has dealt with an injured-list stint during that stretch, but Gomber has stepped up to be the team's ace.

The further removed Gomber gets from the trade, the more peace he reaches. Colorado is benefitting from his mindset on the mound, and has found some positives in the wake of Arenado's trade request and subsequent departure.

Former top pick Cole Tucker joins Rockies

Cole Tucker has taken a long road since being drafted 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014. The switch hitter was taken out of high school and debuted at 22 years old before his career took a turn.

The Rockies recalled Tucker from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday to join the club in Milwaukee. But he didn't appear in his first game. Coco Montes was optioned back to the Isotopes.

Over three-plus seasons with the Pirates, he hit .211 across 436 at-bats.

It will be Tucker's first chance with Colorado in the majors after they signed him as a free agent in December. The Diamondbacks claimed him off of waivers in June 2022 before letting him leave in free agency soon after.

With the Isotopes, Tucker has hit .311 in 58 games. He's split time all over the field for Albuquerque with 24 games in center field and 19 appearances at second base, among other spots.