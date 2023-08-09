Ezequiel Tovar was the hero for 12 minutes of Wednesday's loss.

The shortstop buried a throw in front of fellow rookie Michael Toglia in the bottom of the 10th as part of a 7-6 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee. It skipped past the first baseman and toward the home dugout to allow Mark Canha to score the winning run.

What would've been the third out became a nightmare just moments after he lined a double off of the American Family Field outfield wall. It set the Rockies up for a second consecutive, extra-inning win before two unearned runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Rockies won Tuesday's game 7-3 in 10 innings before Wednesday's rubber match loss.

Tovar has been one of Colorado's top defenders this year. His nine defensive runs saved are good for second on the team behind Ryan McMahon (17). The losing error Wednesday was just his sixth miscue in 107 games.

"I can't remember the last error he made," manager Bud Black told AT&T SportsNet. "Just a low throw and Michael couldn't dig it, and (he's) good on balls in the dirt. Just goes to show you that players aren't invincible."

Touted prospect Hunter Goodman makes Triple-A debut a grand one

Hunter Goodman has brought some light to a farm system that needs it. The Rockies have dealt with injuries all over the organization, and top prospect Zac Veen's season-ending surgery is only part of the ailments in the minors.

The infielder made another leap with his call-up to Triple-A Albuquerque before Tuesday's game. Goodman hit 25 homers in 91 games with Double-A Hartford to earn the promotion, and he continued the power streak in his Isotopes debut.

He hit an eighth-inning grand slam to end his 1-for-4 day in a 10-5 loss.

The slam was Albuquerque’s seventh this year and the first of Goodman's professional career.

At just 23 years old, Goodman sits at No. 13 in the Rockies' top-30 prospect rankings and was the 17th player to debut in Albuquerque this year. He and Drew Romo (No. 5) are part of the team's future behind the plate, though the latter has more potential to stay there long-term.

Colorado's farm system is loaded with bats, and many are inching closer to debuts in the majors. Before long, the positional logjams will be exposed, and with them, the best of the bunch will rise — that's what the Rockies are counting on, at least.

Sean Bouchard takes another step toward return

Sean Bouchard has been with High-A Spokane for a week, but was brought up to Triple-A Albuquerque for Tuesday's game as the next step in his rehab process. He has been sidelined since March 25 after left biceps surgery, though he has been with the major league clubhouse during most of his rehab process.

In his debut with the Isotopes, Bouchard started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Before the Rockies' current 10-game road trip, Black hinted that Bouchard could rejoin them in the season's final month-plus, but that the decision would come down to performance at each level in the rehab process. In 27 games with Colorado last year, he hit .297.