Major elbow surgery cost Tyler Kinley a year, and new issues crept up after his back-to-back relief appearances against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday. Kinley had recently returned from elbow surgery that kept him out since July 2022. He returned Aug. 1 after a rehab stint. And in seven appearances with the Rockies he pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed six earned runs.

The news came just an hour before the Rockies' first pitch — Colorado fell to the White Sox on Sunday, 10-5, after the bullpen allowed eight earned runs in three innings without Kinley.

Tommy Doyle was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill his spot.

"The back of his elbow swelled up, nothing on the surgical site or inner part of the elbow or forearm," manager Bud Black said. "We thought it was in the best interest of Tyler, and the team, to just take a step back. We're hoping it's just the 15 days."

Wednesday was his last appearance before heading to the injured list. He allowed a Christian Walker, two-run homer as part of a lengthy eighth inning.

Feltner and Anderson catch separate flights in next step of rehab

Plane tickets were handed to both Chase Anderson and Ryan Feltner after their live throwing sessions on Saturday, and both inched closer to a return.

Anderson will head to Triple-A Albuquerque for a pair of scheduled starts while Feltner will head to Arizona to continue throwing sessions to live hitters before, the team hopes, heading out on a rehab assignment himself.

Feltner has been out since May 14 after suffering a concussion and skull fracture from a comebacker. He'll wear an EvoShield hard plate inside his hat moving forward. He reached 98 miles per hour in his throwing session on Saturday.

"(The injury) wasn't a thought at all as I was walking around and excited to throw some pitches," Feltner said. "I've realized through this whole thing that I just love the challenge. It's one of the things that keeps me going through this."

Anderson will make his first start for the Isotopes in Oklahoma City on Wednesday before making another start the following Tuesday in Sacramento. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Rockies' rotation soon after.

He has been out since July 28 with right shoulder inflammation, but Black always knew he'd be "fine," and says he's in a good spot now.

Montero starting to slug it for Rockies

The Elehuris Montero era in Colorado has gotten off to a rocky start, but the light is beginning to shine through for the Rockies infielder.

He hit his third career triple Saturday and collected five hits in the three-game series against the White Sox. The key has been pitch selection.

"It was good to see him hitting the breaking ball in the strike zone, and (he) laid off a couple of breaking balls outside the zone," Bud Black said. "That's what (Montero's) challenge is — to lay off the ball out of the strike zone, like a lot of players, especially some of our younger players."

Moving forward, Black has already said that avoiding breaking balls outside the zone will take Montero's bat to another level. For now, it's about small steps and Saturday's proved to be the biggest of the three-game hit streak.

White Sox 10, Rockies 5

What happened: Colorado's bullpen allowed eight earned runs in the final three innings to blow a two-run lead and cost the Rockies what would have been their first sweep at home since the beginning of May.

On the mound: Chris Flexen had his best start since joining Colorado's rotation. He went six innings, allowed two earned runs and struck out five. The bullpen let go of the game soon after. Jake Bird allowed an earned run before Matt Koch gave up four and Justin Bruihl allowed another two. Justin Lawrence gave up a three-run home run, which proved to be the final blow.

At the plate: Charlie Blackmon hit his second home run in as many days as part of a two-hit game. Harold Castro also had a pair of hits and runs driven in. Michael Toglia had two hits and drove in a run, too.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Ty Blach, 1-1) at Tampa Bay Rays (TBD) at 4:40 MT on Tuesday at Tropicana Field (AT&T SportsNet).