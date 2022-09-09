CJ Cron hit a baseball 445 feet in the fourth inning of the Rockies-Diamondbacks game on Friday night.
Wait, that can't be right?
That ball was annihilated, sent so far into the misty sky that it's rumored to have never landed. For real though, no one knows for sure where the ball went. Did it go in front of the Toyota Tundra truck? Over? On it? Did it even fall at all? It was hit so hard it could still be roaming around LoDo looking for a landing spot.
"I lost track of it," manager Bud Black said. "My eyesight is not what it used to be ... Cronie's was up there by the ice cream sign. That was a bomb."
"It was unbelievable," starting pitcher Germán Márquez said. "First time I've seen a homer like that."
"I just knew I hit it well," Cron said. "I'm not sure, I haven't look at it yet."
And an hour after Cron destroyed that ball, Statcast came out with a correction. That home run was changed to 504 feet, which still feels short but is a heck of a lot better than that original 445 feet estimate.
Cron now owns the longest home run in MLB this year. He's also tied for the longest in Coors Field history in the Statcast era (2015 to present), joining Giancarlo Stanton — who hit his masterpiece back in 2016 when he was a part of the Marlins — at the top of the standings.
"Pretty cool. I'm a big dude, I like hitter homers. It's been a while since I've hit one like that," Cron said. "I have a little more in the tank. At least one more foot."
C.J. THAT BALL HAD A FAMILY pic.twitter.com/CFyD2W0wZ0— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 10, 2022
Cron is no stranger to big power, after all that was his 27th home run of the season. But until Friday, he had never hit one over 486 feet. Now he has a new record, and a piece of history he can store on his shelf if they ever track down that darn baseball.
"It felt good off my bat," Cron said. :I was just hoping to stay fair there and it straightened out pretty quick. I was happy it did and happy to add on some more runs there."
They said it: Reactions to new MLB rules
Major League Baseball on Friday approved three new rules for 2023: the addition of a pitch clock, the ban of the defensive shift and the implementation of bigger bases. Here's how Rockies players and staff reacted to the news.
Infielder and left-handed hitter Ryan McMahon on MLB banning the shift: "As a hitter, I'm excited. As a defender, I think it helps take away a lot of outs. We'll see how it all shakes out. This is the way it's going and we'll just have to deal with it."
Pitcher Austin Gomber, the Rockies Player Association representative who was part of the conversations: "We knew it was coming. It was more of trying to buy a little more time for pitchers, not arguing the clock or the shift just trying to take baby steps to get there. But they (MLB) wanted to go off the data they had in the minor leagues. Guys are just going to have to adjust. I think the shift will change the game more than the pitch clock because I think people have become so accustomed to having shifts that it's going to be noticeable when they are gone, just how many more balls are getting through."
Manager Bud Black: "I'm a proponent of the time clock for sure, I think that's going to be a good thing. ... I'm ok with the shift. There's a part of me from a coaching standpoint, coaching staffs should be able to position their guys where they want. But I get the genesis of why MLB and everyone wanted it. Bigger bases, I understand that too. First base is a safety component, but I guess you have to make it symmetrical."