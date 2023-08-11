Dodgers 6, Rockies 1
What Happened: The Dodgers used a four-run sixth inning to render Austin Gomber's five-inning start moot. The Rockies' bullpen and offense were both unable to aid the lefty's bid for a team-leading 10th win.
On the mound: Gomber tossed five innings and allowed a pair of earned runs and eight hits. Justin Bruihl made his Colorado debut after being recalled Friday from Triple-A Albuquerque. Against his former team, he was only able to get one out and exited with the bases loaded after hitting Miguel Rojas in the sixth inning. Jake Bird came in and allowed each of the inherited runners to score as part of his 2⅔ innings.
At the plate: The Rockies once again struggled to get consistent contact against Los Angeles' staff. They struck out 16 times and had eight baserunners — six hits and two walks. Colorado's run came when Ezequiel Tovar came home on a throwing error by the Dodgers in the fourth inning. The lineup went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded four. Nolan Jones had the team's lone extra-base hit with his double off Lance Lynn. What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Peter Lambert, 2-3) at Los Angeles Dodgers at (RHP Tony Gonsolin, 7-4) at 7:10 p.m. MT on Saturday at Dodgers Stadium (AT&T SportsNet).