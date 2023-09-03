Justin Lawrence's sweeper has not lost its movement, but opponents are changing how they attack it.

The Rockies closer struggled again Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays. It was the second consecutive game he has been hit by Toronto after allowing three earned runs in Saturday's win.

"A team that is trying to make the playoffs is going to do their extra homework," an emotional Lawrence said. "I've let our team down the past three weeks to a month now."

Between games, Lawrence has been working with the coaching staff to make adjustments. A meeting with manager Bud Black after Saturday's outing affirmed the skipper's confidence in his closer, as did his entry into Sunday's ninth inning. He told the closer he hoped his next chance would come soon.

Playing against potential playoff teams has played a role. The same sweepers that found the middle of the zone on the first pitch are being hit. And when they are watched, he is getting behind in counts.

Whit Merrifield's single to break the 5-5 tie in the ninth came on a sinker in the middle of the zone. Ernie Clement did the same right after on a sinker outside the zone and low.

The locations and process have varied as he has tried to fix his problems on the mound, but the results have changed for Lawrence. He has allowed multiple earned runs in four of his last seven appearances.

"Yesterday, I didn't really make any pitches but today I thought I made some really good pitches," Lawrence said, "I've talked to the coaches and we've looked at stuff, we've looked at numbers (and) we look at tendencies.

"When my name is called, I gotta get the job done."

Lawrence was not the closer when the season started.

Pierce Johnson was given the role after Daniel Bard's early struggles with anxiety. The closer role was not given to Lawrence until later in the year, and it is a role he feels he earned.

Just like the other young players who earned their spot, he wants to hold up his end of the bargain, especially for a lineup that has battled back from deficits in multiple games.

"The hardest part is how well this young core of guys is playing, and the leadership of the older guys," Lawrence said. "I hate that it is boiling down to me at the end of the game there and (then) not being able to get it done."

Daniel Bard heads to injured list

The last month-plus has been rough for Daniel Bard, and his road back to positively impacting the Rockies bullpen became longer Sunday.

He was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm fatigue to make room for Chase Anderson. It will be retroactive to Sep. 2 after Bard's choppy appearance the day before. He allowed three earned runs and walked a pair in the Rockies' 13-9 loss to Toronto Friday.

It was a continuation of his August struggles. Across nine appearances last month, Bard carried an 11.05 earned run average and allowed a .323 batting average. It also followed his month-to-month trends.

After four scoreless appearances in April and March, his ERA has risen in each subsequent month, as have his walks. In total, he has appeared 47 times this season and walked 45 hitters in 46 innings. His team-high 8.8 walks per inning is more than double second-place Justin Lawrence's mark (4.2).

Blue Jays 7, Rockies 5

What Happened: Justin Lawrence allowed two earned runs in the ninth inning and the Rockies were unable to come back in the bottom of the inning after battling through an hour-long rain delay.

On the mound: Chase Anderson went four innings before a rain delay halted his outing. He allowed two earned runs, both on solo homers and worked around three walks. Tommy Doyle came in after the rain and allowed three earned runs before Evan Justice, Matt Koch and Tyler Kinley each tossed scoreless frames. Lawrence's ninth inning saw him allow two earned runs on three hits and a walk for his seventh loss of the year.

At the plate: Nolan Jones had his first two-steal game thanks to a single and walk in four at-bats. Hunter Goodman drove in three runs and had a pair of hits. Of the Rockies' nine starters in the lineup, eight tallied a hit. Colorado also struck out 11 times.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Peter Lambert, 3-5) at Arizona Diamondbacks (RHP Merrill Kelly, 10-6) at 2:10 p.m. MT on Monday at Chase Field (AT&T SportsNet).