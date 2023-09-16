Peter Lambert's comeback season took a hit Saturday, and is over after his latest arm ailment.

Colorado announced before Saturday's doubleheader that Lambert will head to the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis. The move will not be retroactive to his last start, meaning the 2023 season is over for Lambert.

"Peter didn't bounce back after his last start — he just didn't recover in time to make his start (Friday)," manager Bud Black said. "We pushed him back on paper until Monday or Tuesday and today we had him play catch.

"Talking to Peter and watching him throw, it was decided it was probably best to go on the injured list and shut him down for the season."

In 25 appearances (11 starts), Lambert carried a 5.36 earned run average across 87 ⅓ innings. He made the switch to full-time starter during the second half and had a lowered 4.50 ERA.

This year represented the final step in the right-handed starter's return from Tommy John surgery. After multiple complications kept him out for multiple years, he nearly matched his career-high in innings pitched this year. He is two innings short of his 89 ⅓ innings from his rookie season.

Ryan Feltner could be a possible rotation replacement in his own trek back from injury. He has made two starts with Triple-A Albuquerque in his path to returning from a skull fracture and concussion. In those, he has tossed 7⅓ innings and allowed two earned runs.

The team has already stated a desire to see Feltner again this season in the majors. He was hit in the head by a comebacker May 13 and he, and the team, want him to get over the final mental hurdle of being back in the majors before the offseason comes.

Before the injury, Feltner made eight starts and struck out 33 hitters in 35⅓ innings.

Rockies 9, Giants 5

What happened: The Rockies scored three runs apiece in the third and fifth inning as part of an offensive outburst to down the Giants and open up a chance for their first division series win of the year at Coors Field.

On the mound: Brent Suter served as the opener in Saturday's bullpen game and allowed two earned runs in his two innings. He also walked a pair and struck out one. Karl Kauffmann, who was recalled before the game, threw his own four innings as the second leg and allowed an unearned run. He struck out four. Evan Justice and Gavin Hollowell combined to close out the final three innings.

At the plate: Ezequiel Tovar set a new career high with four runs driven in, thanks in large part to his three-run triple in the third inning. It was his fourth triple this year and he went 3-for-5 in the win. Brenton Doyle had a pair of hits and scored each time. Austin Wynns' double in the seventh scored two runs. The Rockies walked seven times — their most since Aug. 19. Harold Castro led the team with three free passes.

What's next: San Francisco Giants (LHP Sean Manaea, 5-6) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Chris Flexen, 1-7) at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).