Kyle Freeland has pitched at the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium dozens of times throughout his career with the Rockies.

But Saturday night was different. This time, he took the mound at Chase Field wearing U.S.A. across his chest.

Freeland threw three innings for the United States, striking out three and allowing just one run in its first World Baseball Classic game. The U.S. defeated Great Britain 6-2. Rockies' closer Daniel Bard is also on the team, but did not make an appearance on Saturday night.

In other WBC action, teammates Alan Trejo and Elias Díaz faced off on Saturday, representing Mexico and Colombia respectively. Trejo started at shortstop and drew a walk while Díaz got a hit and a RBI.

And across the world, Justin Lawrence and Panama's WBC action has come to an end. They finished in a five-way tie in Pool A, but Cuba and Italy advanced due to tie-breaker rules.

Upcoming Schedule

U.S. (Freeland, Bard) vs. Mexico (Trejo): Sunday at 8 p.m. MT on FS1

Colombia vs. Great Britain: Monday at 1 p.m. MT on FS2

Canada vs. U.S: Monday at 8 p.m. MT on FS1