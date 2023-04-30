The Rockies' starting pitching depth was a major question mark for the team entering spring training. Now, after another injury, it's virtually nonexistent.

Noah Davis, who gave up only one run in his first two major league starts, was placed on the injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation. He said he started to feel some pain during his start in Philadelphia on April 21 but it worsened on Saturday night when he gave up seven runs in two innings.

He does not know the severity of the injury yet.

"When I'm missing that much glove side, it's usually a pretty clear sign," Davis told The Denver Gazette. "I think its in a manageable spot but we are going to take the time to figure it out."

The Rockies are now in a mess of their own creation.

Germán Márquez is out for at least six weeks, and tests on Monday will determine the exact diagnosis and length of time. They have only three active starters left — Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber and Ryan Feltner. Antonio Senzatela, who tore his ACL in August, could be ready to return to the rotation as early as next week.

The team, though, will still need to find someone to fill in for Davis for at least the next three weeks. The options are limited.

Injuries happen, but the Rockies did not prepare for this possibility. A generation of starting pitching prospects didn't pan out and, although their careers aren't over, their paths to the majors are difficult. This was not news, this could have been determined at least a year ago, but the team did not replace their depth. José Ureña was the only starting pitcher signed in the offseason and he's already been designated for assignment after posting a 9.82 ERA in four starts.

Peter Lambert is the best starter available in Triple-A. He's still coming back from a three-year Tommy John recovery and is on a season pitch count. He's averaging just three innings a game. If they want more length, they can turn to Karl Kauffman (8.26 ERA), Phillips Valdez (10.54 ERA) or Jeff Criswell (13.50). None, though, are considered major league ready.

The Rockies do have an open 40-man roster spot and could sign someone. It's slim pickings at this time of the year, though, and usually, a player signed mid-season reports to their Arizona complex before joining the team.

The Rockies' best option for now is to call up Lambert and piggyback him with Connor Seabold, a long reliever who is capable of throwing 60 pitches a game. It's not an ideal scenario, though, and likely isn't sustainable long-term.