Weather is coming into Denver and the Rockies announced Thursday that their game is being postponed and moved to a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

The club made the decision to postpone the first of its four-game series against the San Francisco Giants with the city expecting harsh weather during the initially scheduled game time. It is the last series between the two clubs this season.

Colorado was set to host Bark at the Park Thursday but will move the event to the first game of the Saturday doubleheader, scheduled for 12:10 p.m. The second matchup of the day will also have festivities.

The Blake Street Bombers — Larry Walker, Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks and Vinny Castilla — will be in attendance for the final 30-year anniversary celebration of the year. Saturday's second game is slated for 6:40 p.m., and will have a drone show after, if weather allows. The previously scheduled drone show was canceled due to weather.

Tickets purchased for the game Thursday will be valid for the first game on Saturday, only. The team is emailing out details for those who will be unable to attend and need to pursue refund options.

Parking lots for Saturday's games will open at 9:30 a.m. with gates set to open an hour later. For the second game, the Rockies will open the gates at 4 p.m.