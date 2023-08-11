The Colorado Rockies acquired seven pitchers at the trade deadline and Justin Bruihl will be the first to contribute to the big-league bullpen.

Los Angeles dealt the left-handed reliever within the division after originally designating him for assignment. In return, the Dodgers received cash considerations.

Brad Hand's departure spurned action from the Rockies front office. Without much left-handed prowess in the bullpen, Bruihl and his team-controlled contract made the most sense to fill a hole left when Hand was dealt to Atlanta for minor-league pitching.

In his three years' worth of bullpen appearances for the Dodgers, Bruihl has been effective. He made 65 appearances and held opponents to a 3.65 earned run average. His best mark came three years ago when Bruihl had a park-adjusted ERA of 148 — 48 points higher than the league average.

With Triple-A Albuquerque, Bruihl appeared just once but threw 1⅓ scoreless innings. Fellow deadline addition Victor Vodnik also made the jump to the Isotopes this week and could join Bruihl with the Rockies before long.

Tommy Doyle was optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the active roster. He threw 1⅓ innings in Thursday's loss and was charged with the loss after Daniel Bard walked in an inherited run in the eighth inning.