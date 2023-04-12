The Rockies are placing right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, the team announced Wednesday.

Márquez felt soreness in between his outings and had some tightness during his last start on April 10. He was removed before the sixth inning. He had an MRI done Tuesday, and the good news is the imaging didn't reveal any further damage. It's similar to the injury he had in 2019, when he was shut down at the end of the season.

Márquez said he's resting his arm and rehabbing it, and that he only expects to miss three starts.

"I think it's a good thing, give the forearm time to quiet down," manager Bud Black said of the decision to put Márquez on the injured list. "We're optimistic that he'll be back within that 15-day period or close to it. We're encouraged about that."

The Rockies' rotation will take a big hit with Márquez sidelined. Márquez and Kyle Freeland are the top of the unit, the two starters the team consistently relies on. José Ureña made it out of the third inning for the first time this season on Wednesday but still gave up three runs to the Cardinals. Austin Gomber and Ryan Feltner have also not looked sharp this season. Both were inefficient in their first two starts.

The team has not decided how they will fill Márquez's spot in the rotation yet. Thursday's an off day, which means the Rockies could skip over Márquez this time around and call up someone next week. They also could bring up another player from Triple-A, Noah Davis being the likeliest candidate. Davis had made three starts for the Isotopes, giving up six earned runs in 12.2 innings pitched. Peter Lambert and Karl Kauffman are also options.

Antonio Senzatela, recovering from a torn ACL last season, is making his first rehab start on Friday and is targeting May as his return.

In the meantime, the Rockies brought up Nolan Jones from Triple-A to add another player to their bench with Elehuris Montero unavailable with right thumb soreness.

Jones had a rough spring, admittedly putting too much pressure on himself to impress a new team, and was optioned early in camp. But he's performed well for the Isotopes, hitting .359 with six home runs in 10 games.

"There's a powerful swing in there, there's a young athletic body that hopefully one day will translate to a major league player," Black said. "He can run a little bit, he can throw, he can play. Now it's just a matter of whether he gets the bat to the ball more consistently."