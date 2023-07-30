The Rockies already pulled the trigger on a trade once with the Los Angeles Angels, and the two swapped players once again on Sunday.

Colorado sent the Angels both Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron, as well as roughly $2 million for a pair of pitching prospects. Left-hander Mason Albright and righty Jake Madden will come back to the Rockies per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The two teams also made a swap for Mike Moustakas in recent weeks.

Grichuk and Cron were two of the leading veterans on a Rockies team looking to get younger. Grichuk had been on a tear of late, homering in two of three games against the Athletics to raise his season average to a team-high .308. He was originally drafted in the first round by the Angels in 2009.

Cron was also finding a groove before nagging back issues crept up. He homered in two of the team's three meetings with the Yankees after the All-Star break, including a late-inning grand slam. He returned for the last three games for the Rockies and went 4-for-12. He previously played for the Angels from 2014-17.

Colorado originally brought Cron in on a minor league contract in 2021. He rose to become a Rockies All-Star selection in 2022 thanks to 29 home runs and 102 runs driven in.

Madden was ranked No. 8 in the Angels' farm system while Albright sat at No. 28 — neither is a part of MLB's top 100. Both players reached Single-A Inland Empire and both have operated in starting roles in their time with Los Angeles.

Across 14 starts for the 66ers, Madden carried a 5.46 earned run average. In 15 appearances (14 starts) Albright had a lesser 3.62 ERA.

Neither is currently projected to contribute to a major-league roster until at least 2025, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings.

Possible trades left for the Rockies include left-handed relievers Brent Suter and Brad Hand. Jurickson Profar and Charlie Blackmon are also on expiring contracts, though the latter hasn't been rumored in many deals.