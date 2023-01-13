The Rockies settled with Brendan Rodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration with their final eligible player.
Rodgers and the Rockies agreed at $2.7 million, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Austin Gomber signed earlier this week for $1.65 million, with Dinelson Lamet and Brent Suter agreeing in November. The Rockies also locked in Tyler Kinley in November with a three-year deal, covering his final years of arbitration.
Rodgers started off slow in 2022, but ended his season as one of the Rockies' most reliable bats. He also won the Gold Glove at second base.
Coaching staffs finalized
The Rockies announced their player development staffs on Friday, with the most notable changes coming to their Triple-A team. Pedro Lopez will take over as manager for the Isotopes, with former skipper Warren Schaefer now a part of Colorado's major league staff. Bobby Meacham, most recently with the Phillies, will be joining Lopez as the bench coach and Chris Michalak, formerly with the Nationals, will take over as pitching coach.
On the player development side, former Angels manager Marcel Lachemann is coming back to the organization as a special assistant in player development. Lachemann, 81, was the Rockies' pitching coach in 2000 and spent nearly a decade after that as an assistant to former general manger Dan O'Dowd. Former Rockies' catcher Dusin Garneau is rejoining the organization as a catching and game-planning coordinator.
Spring training start dates
Baseball is just around the corner. Rockies pitchers and catchers will have their first workout Feb. 15 at Salt River Fields in Arizona. The rest of the team will join them on Feb. 20, with the first game scheduled for Feb. 25.
Opening day is March 30 in San Diego.