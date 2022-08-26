Chad Kuhl has a bottle of champagne collecting dust next to his locker, a reminder of who he was and who he can still be.
The bubbly beverage was given to him by his agency, a gift after his complete game shutout he threw against the Dodgers at the end of June. That was a dream night for Kuhl. He hasn't opened the bottle yet though, and doesn't plan to until he has something else to celebrate. And lately, there hasn't been anything worth commemorating.
Kuhl had a 10.17 ERA in his six starts after that career-day, hitting his lowest point on Aug. 3, when he gave up nine runs in five innings against the Padres. He went on the injured list the next day.
Friday, in his return from his hip injury, was a new start for him. It's not time to pop that bottle yet, though — he still gave up three runs in five innings during the Rockies 7-6 loss to the Mets — but it was a step in the right direction.
"There's give and take," Kuhl said earlier this week. "You never want to admit that you need a break or that you are hurt, you really just want to work through it. Thankful for my health and ready to move forward."
Kuhl barely threw during his first few days on the injured list, giving him ample time to hunker down and figure out where things went wrong. He learned that his lead hip was opening up toward first base, causing his arm slot to drop. When he maintains his closure down the mound, he's able to drive the ball better toward the plate and stay on top of his slider, his best pitch.
"It was nice to look at everything and look at the numbers and the video and kind of see what was matching up in my head was matching up on the field," Kuhl said. "It was nice to just take a step back and look at it objectively and put a finger on what was really going on."
As he began to play catch again, Kuhl borrowed a tool from the team down the street: a football, a brand new one at that. He couldn't use it for more than five minutes without it staining his hands. But the football, even if it made his hands red, allowed him to replicate his slider grip and work on his arm motion. It's paying off already — he got all four of his strikeouts on Friday night off that pitch.
Next up for Kuhl is finding a way to maintain, and ideally improve, on this start for the rest of the season. He's already pitched 108 innings this year, his most since 2017. A little break, even if unwanted, should help him stay fresh down the stretch. The weight of free agency will also be hanging over him — he's rapidly approaching the end of his one-year, $3-million deal with the Rockies.
"I've enjoyed my experiences here," Kuhl said. "I really enjoy the people in this room. If there's an opportunity to play here, I'm sure that'll be strongly considered."