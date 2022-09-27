All Germán Márquez could do was watch as Joc Pederson shot a first-pitch fastball into centerfield.

That ball was long gone, the Rockies' lead erased with just one pitch. It was the 29th home run that Márquez has allowed this season, and he would go on to give up his 30th a few innings later, a career-high.

Last season was full of accolades, including his first All-Star Game appearance and a complete game one-hitter. He was expected to be able to build off it, to take the reins at the top of their rotation.

That clearly didn't happen.

His ERA is now up to 5.12, the second-highest in MLB among qualified starters. He's fared especially bad at Coors Field, a worrying sign for the future, ending the home schedule with a 6.70 ERA there.

"I don't feel pressure," he said earlier this week. "Just too many bad games."

Freaking frustrated and bad luck have been the two phrases Márquez has used to describe his season.

The Rockies blame it on the lockout. Márquez chose to stay in Denver, then had to find places to train during the shutdown as he was not allowed into team facilities. The lockout, though, was no surprise, and every other player and team was able to move on.

"It's been hard," Márquez said. "I work hard in the offseason to be good in the season, to have a season like that is hard. I know it's baseball, I have to keep going. I think I have to keep positive."

His stats from this year aren't pretty. Márquez has given up four or more earned runs in nearly half of his starts this year. His hard hit percentage is up to 47.3 percent, compared to 39.3 last year.

Tuesday wasn't all bad for Márquez, despite giving up two home runs. He made it through six innings, retiring nine out of the last 10 batters he faced. He struck out six, including the side in the second. There's time left for one more start this season.

This offseason likely won't be normal for Márquez either. He plans to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic next spring, meaning he'll be away from the team for part of spring training. He's expressed interest in playing winter ball to prepare, which could take a toll on his arm, but plans are not finalized yet.

"It was rough," Márquez said when characterizing his season. "The good thing was, I was healthy the whole year. I need to get ready for next season."