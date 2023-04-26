Germán Márquez, in his first start back from the injured list, left the Rockies' game against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning on Wednesday with an arm injury.

Márquez threw a slider to Cam Gallagher, then crouched at the end of the mound in obvious pain. The trainer came out and Márquez was removed immediately.

He told reporters after the game he felt it in his right triceps — not the forearm, his previous injury. Initial tests didn't show significant damage and he will get an MRI on Thursday.

"It was pain. That's why I couldn't keep going," Márquez said to reporters at Progressive Field.

He gave up three runs in his 3 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in the Rockies' 4-1 loss to the Guardians. Márquez struck out four and is now two strikeouts shy of tying Jorge De La Rosa for the franchise record.

Prior to this start, Márquez last pitched on April 10 before going on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. He had imaging performed the day after the injury occurred, but all scans were negative for any further problems. Márquez made no rehab starts and returned Wednesday, 15 days later, the minimum amount of time for pitchers to be on the injured list.

Another potential injury list stint would be a big hit for the Rockies' rotation, although the unit has been pitching better of late. Ryan Feltner, Noah Davis, Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber only gave up a combined five earned runs their last time through the rotation.

If Márquez must take another trip back to the injured list, the Rockies will need to call up a pitcher from Triple-A. They are already without Antonio Senzatela, who made his first rehab start on Monday and will require a few more before he's ready, and José Ureña, who they designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room for Márquez to return.

Peter Lambert would be the most likely candidate to replace Márquez. He was recalled last week as bullpen depth, but stayed for only one day and did not enter a game. Lambert, who had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and lingering elbow problems in 2022, has a 5.23 ERA in four starts with Triple-A Albuquerque. Due to his history of arm injuries, Lambert's innings are closely monitored.