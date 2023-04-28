The top of the Rockies rotation has taken a major hit.

Germán Márquez was placed back on the injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation. He expects to miss at least six weeks and Tommy John surgery could be needed, which would keep him out for at least a full season.

Márquez is in the last year of his 5-year, $43 million contract, but does have a club option for 2024.

“It’s been difficult," he said. "It’s been hard, it's been sad."

Márquez initially injured his arm on April 10 and was placed on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. He thought his arm recovered quickly, though, and he said he felt 100 percent when he took the mound on April 26 in Cleveland. He continued to feel fine until the fourth inning, when he bent over in pain after throwing a slider to the Guardians' Cam Gallagher. Márquez was removed immediately.

It's a different pain than the first time, he said, and he feels this one behind the elbow. He had an MRI on Thursday and will undergo more tests on Monday.

Márquez had a 4.95 ERA in his four starts this season.

"He had such a good spring, he was off to a good start," manager Bud Black said. "We're going to have to absorb this loss for a while. ... We're hoping for the best."

Márquez doesn't know for sure what caused the injury — and he may never know — but he did speculate that the mechanical changes he made in spring training to stay behind the baseball could have contributed.

"I'm feeling that way," he said.

Connor Seabold was recalled from Triple-A and added to the bullpen on Friday. With an off day on Monday, the Rockies do not need another starter until late next week. Antonio Senzatela, who has been out since last August after tearing his ACL, is making his second rehab start on Sunday and could be ready to return to the rotation. If he's not, the team will likely turn to Peter Lambert.