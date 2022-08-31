During his first start of the year, Ryan Feltner sat down in the dugout in between innings and put bags of ice on his hands and face.

His coaches, naturally, freaked out that their starter was hurting.

Feltner though, much to their relief, wasn't injured. Instead, he was trying out a new tactic he learned from Huberman Lab, a podcast that dives into neuroscience and tools that change how the nervous system works. Feltner discovered that, by cooling off the glabrous skin (skin that is hairless and allows more heat to leave and cools off easier), he could stay fresher, longer.

He still gets tired, naturally, as the game goes on. But now, with this new tactic, he's able to stay in the game longer than ever before. He's averaging 84 pitches per start this season, including throwing 96 and a career-high seven strikeouts on Wednesday.

"It just helps me feel a little more fresh for every inning," Feltner said. "If nothing else, it's a nice reset."

His coaches, both at the major league and Triple-A levels, had some qualms about it. There were worries about the excess moisture causing blisters, which for a pitcher can mean an immediate end to their start. But they settled on a simple solution: Feltner would wrap the ice in towels, and not leave it on his pitching hand for more than a few minutes. He's also careful to make sure his hand is completely dry before taking the mound so it doesn't impact his grip.

Others have started to buy into this new, yet old school, trick. Karl Kauffmann, Feltner's former roommate and a starter for the Rockies' Triple-A team, has started doing this also.