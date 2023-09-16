Rockies 5, Giants 2

What happened: Colorado scored four runs in the first three innings to earn its first division series win of the season. The Rockies took both games of the day-night doubleheader to clinch it.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland exited his start after three innings with a right oblique strain. He tossed three innings and allowed one earned run before exiting. Victor Vodnik allowed an earned run in his two innings. Matt Carasiti, Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley combined to throw the final four scoreless innings.

At the plate: Ezequiel Tovar continued his hot streak Saturday with two more hits after three in the first game. Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a double and triple. Kris Bryant drove in a pair of runs with his two hits that included a double.

What's next: San Francisco Giants (LHP Sean Manaea, 5-6) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Chris Flexen, 1-7) at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).