Rangers 13, Rockies 3

What happened: In a weekend filled with crooked numbers, a five-run second inning and a six-run fifth doomed the Colorado Rockies as they were swept by the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. In just his fourth game back from the injured list, Texas' Corey Seager went 3-for-5 batting with three RBI and a pair of runs scored to lead the way for the team currently in first place in the American League West.

On the mound: Pitcher Connor Seabold failed to make it out of the fourth inning, but was pretty effective aside from the second inning. Seabold was pulled after throwing 90 pitches. Reliever Matt Carasiti made his first big league appearance in four seasons and seven since his debut with the Rockies in 2016. He struggled, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks in one inning of work. Infielder Alan Trejo made his second appearance on the mound this season, allowing two runs in the ninth inning

At the plate: The Rockies had another nine hits Sunday afternoon, but struggled to do much of anything with runners on base. They went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners on base. Jurickson Profar had another two-hit day, while Randal Grichuk continued to swing a hot bat since getting healthy. Grichuk went 2-for-3 to push his batting average to .344 on the season.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (TBD) vs. Miami Marlins (RHP Edward Cabrera, 3-3, 5.13 ERA) at 6:40 p.m. MT Monday (AT&T SportsNet)