The Rockies cut loose a part of their trade deadline haul on Friday.

Justin Bruihl, a left-handed reliever they got from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash, was designated for assignment ahead of Friday's 5-4 road loss to the Orioles.

Though he can still be retained, Bruihl must make it through waivers first. He would likely replace Evan Justice, who was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque to take his spot in the majors.

In seven appearances for Colorado, Bruihl tossed 3⅔ innings and allowed six earned runs.

Justice has been in 13 games for the Isotopes and has thrown 13 innings. He struggled with walks (12) but made up for it with 19 strikeouts. He didn't appear in Friday's loss. When he does get in a game, it will be his major-league debut. He was Colorado's fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The Rockies also promoted No. 1 prospect Adael Amador to Double-A Hartford. With High-A Spokane, the middle infielder hit .302 in 259 plate appearances. He had a 31-26 walk-to-strikeout ratio with the Indians.

Amador is 20 years old and has hit at least .292 at every level he played in the minors.

Orioles 5, Rockies 4

What Happened: Brent Suter let the game slip away once again to continue Colorado's bullpen slide. He has allowed the losing run in his last three appearances after allowing a Gunnar Henderson home run in the eighth of Friday's loss.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland worked around traffic for another quality start through six innings. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs, two on Baltimore's solo home runs. Jake Bird had a strikeout in a clean seventh inning. Brent Suter once again struggled and allowed a two-run homer in the eighth. He has given up the winning run in each of his last three outings. The latest made it five consecutive games with the Rockies' bullpen blowing a lead.

At the plate: Charlie Blackmon and Ezequiel Tovar continued their run as the Rockies' 1-2 punch in the lineup. The veteran reached three times, thanks to a pair of hits and a walk. The rookie hit his 15th home run of the season to drive him in in the fifth inning. Elias Díaz continued the top of the order's progress with two hits, including a run-scoring double from the third spot in the lineup.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Chris Flexen, 1-5) at Baltimore Orioles (RHP Kyle Bradish, 8-6) at 5:05 p.m. MT Saturday at Camden Yards (AT&T SportsNet).